XXXTentacion and Juice Wrld Sing Together in Voice-Generated A.I. Song

The trend of voice-generated A.I. song has been growing like gangbusters on social media. The latest Artificial Intelligence-assisted song features two late rappers: XXXTentacion and Juice Wrld.

Last week, TikTok user @adamxuptown posted a a clip containing voice-generated A.I. of XXXTentacion and Juice Wrld singing a cover song of Your Anxiety Buddy's tune "Chamber of Reflection." Over a somber piano groove, the late rappers are lamenting about fame and spending their time being alone.

The A.I.-generated song has garnered 1.5 million views on TikTok so far. Interestingly, the creative TikTokker also posted a clip of a voice-generated A.I. of XXXTentacion singing Juice Wrld's posthumous track "Sometimes," which appeared on the digital deluxe edition of the Chicago rapper's fourth album Fighting Demons. You can listen to it below.

The latest A.I.-generated voice-over follows hundreds of other conceived songs, including a Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke A.I. mash-up song created by Sam Haberman and Ben Paschke.

Recently, producer Hit-Boy was in awe by a version of his song "2 Certified" that contained robotic raps from Kanye West. However, Drake wasn't feeling an A.I. version of his voice rapping the lyrics of Ice Spice's song "Munch (Feelin' You)."

Earlier this month, Jay-Z's engineer Young Guru expressed concern about the rampant use of the A.I. technology and was worried about how it will affect real-life artists in the music business over the long haul.

Listen to the XXXTentacion and Juice Wrld Voice-Generated Mash-Up of "Chamber of Reflection" Below