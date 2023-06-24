Young Thug Tweets That ‘Want Me Dead’ Song Is Old and Not About Saweetie

Young Thug wants to clear up rumors that he was dissing Saweetie on the Business Is Business track "Want Me Dead," which features 21 Savage.

Young Thug Says Lyrics on "Want Me Dead" Wasn't Aimed at Saweetie

On Saturday (June 24), Young Thug jumped on his Twitter account to shoot down rumors that he was dissing Saweetie on "Want Me Dead" (featuring 21 Savage) that appears on his latest album Business Is Business. Apparently, fans thought that Thugger was supporting Lil Baby who seemed to address the rumor that he was dating Saweetie (of which he vehemently denied) on his 2022 song "Stand on It."

But that's not the case. In one tweet, Thug cleared up the confusion writing, "Her name is Saweetie. I said sweetie. #BusinessIsBusiness." And then he shockingly revealed that the song in question was old. "Also, that song is 6 years old …" he wrote.

Young Thug Dropped Surprise Album Business Is Business

On Friday (June 23), the Atlanta rhymer returned to the rap game with his new album Business Is Business. This would be Thug's first solo album since his 2021 studio effort Punk. The 15-song collection features a star-studded list of guest features including Drake and 21 Savage who appear on two songs apiece. Additionally, rap peers Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Future and others make cameos. However, noticeably missing from the tracklist is Gunna, which is sure to lead to more speculation about their relationship.

Some fans are speculating that Thug called out Gunna on the song "Jonesboro," but that could be an old track as well. As it stands now, Young Thug is fighting for his freedom in his ongoing YSL RICO Trial.

Watch Young Thug's Lyric Video for "Want Me Dead" (Featuring 21 Savage) Below