Lil Durk Tries to Explain the Story Behind the Popular Viral Image of Him and Young Thug Working on the Computer Together

The mystery behind Lil Durk and Young Thug's viral studio photo is again making the headlines after Durk was asked about the picture during a recent interview.

DJ Akademiks continues to roll out his tell-all interview with Lil Durk. In a portion on the interview released on Thursday (May 25), the Chicago rapper addressed the oft-memed image.

"What the f**k was y'all looking at?" Akademiks questioned.

"He told me not to tell nobody," Lil Durk answered.

"That's the same thing he said," Ak responded. "Y'all must have been watching some porn."

"That's how you know we won't snitch on each other," Durkio replied.

Lil Durk and Young Thug's Viral Photo

Back in 2018, a picture of Lil Durk and Young Thug staring at a computer screen during a studio session had the internet cracking up and making dozens of memes. The photo is nothing exceptional and only shows Young Thug appearing to use a computer while Durk sits nearby looking along intently. However, the internet had a field day with the photo.

Lil Durk Initially Speaks on Photo

In 2020, Lil Durk addresses the photo after being prompted by a Twitter user.

"He showed me [$20] million," Lil Durk tweeted, though it is unclear if Durk was trolling or not.

Lil Durk's new Almost Healed album is slated to drop on Friday (May 26). Durk recently announced he will be hitting the road on the Sorry for the Drought Tour with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and DD Osama this summer.

Watch Lil Durk Trying to Explain What He and Young Thug Were Looking at in Their Viral Photo Below