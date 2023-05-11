Young Thug Hospitalized While Still in Jail, Misses Court Hearing

Young Thug was reportedly hospitalized while still in jail before his court hearing in the YSL RICO trial.

On Thursday (May 11), Young Thug missed the hearing in his court case after he was sent to the hospital with an undisclosed illness, according to local Atlanta news outlet WSB-TV.

Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel commented on the rapper's condition.

"I know he’s had some difficulty of a similar sort at the Cobb County jail a few months ago, and so I’m obviously concerned about his wellbeing," Steel told the publication.

Young Thug's lawyers voiced concerns at a previous bond hearing in April that Thug was having issues with exhaustion.

"Mr. Williams is sleep deprived, mandated to wake up on court days between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and not having more than five hours of sleep per night," lawyers said. "By the end of the week, Mr. Williams is fighting to pay attention to the goings on in his case."

Thug's attorneys also said the rapper is relying on eating chocolate and chips in jail, as he does not have better food options. Thugger also allegedly hasn't had much access to fresh air and sunlight, and has been housed in a very small jail cell since he was taken into custody in May of 2022, when he was initially arrested on RICO charges. Back in January, Young Thug was spotted in court with his head down appearing to be resting during a court hearing.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's attorney for comment.

Young Thug is one of 10 codefendants who are standing trial in the YSL RICO case, which charges the group with being part of a violent street gang in Atlanta. Earlier this week, Young Thug codefendant Jayden Myrick was removed from the case after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.