Young Thug Fans Concerned After Courtroom Video Shows Him Looking Defeated – Watch

Video of Young Thug in court looking defeated has fans of the rapper concerned.

Jury selection in the YSL trial continues to drag on as both sides try to narrow hundreds of potential jurors down to 12. Young Thug has appeared in court for the proceedings each day. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), courtroom video from the trial shows the rapper resting his head during a recess in the trial and appearing to look worn out by it all.

In a Livestream of the trial that was uploaded on the Infamous Sylvia YouTube channel, Young Thug can be seen sitting in court behind a desk full of papers. At one point, around the 55 minute-mark of the video below, Thugger appears to stare off solemnly before lowering his head face-first onto the table. He stays in the position for over a minute before his attorney Brian Steel walks over a briefly rubs Thug's back. Thug stays down for another few minutes. He eventually rises and court commences.

The video clip has circulated on social media, with fans of the embattled rapper commenting on the snippet.

"Sheeeshhhh, it get lonely in dat court room when you fighting for your life. Went from having his way to facing a dub [plus]," one Twitter user commented on the video.

"Sigh. This gets more upsetting everytime prayers up to him and his family can’t say nothing about his label group YSL," someone else commented on the topic.

Others were not as sympathetic.

"Well the nigga got caught doin a drug exchange while sittin in court on a RICO charge so yea i’d say thats an appropriate response," another tweet reads.

Young Thug is one of 14 people on trial in the YSL RICO case Thug has been charged with eight counts of violating the RICO Act as well as possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun charges.

Jury selection in the case started on Jan. 4. The case is expected to take close to a year to try. Last week, video went viral of Young Thug allegedly being handed a prescription drug by his codefendant Kahlieff Adams.

See More Reactions to Video of Young Thug Looking Defeated in Court Below