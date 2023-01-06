Young Thug Judge Reads Lyrics to ‘Slime Sh!t’ in Court

The judge in the Young Thug YSL RICO case read lyrics to one of the Atlanta rapper's songs in court.

Young Thug's trial began this week with jury selection. During a hearing on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Judge Ural Glanville went over a macro view of the prosecution's case for jurors, which included him reciting excerpts from the 2016 Thugger song "Slime Shit."

"Hey, this that slime shit, hey/YSL shit, hey/Killin' 12 shit, hey/Fuck a jail shit, hey," the judge dryly reads at the 1:04:20 mark of the video provided by the Law&Crime Network. "Cookin' white brick, hey, hey/I'm not new to this, hey, I'm so true to this, hey I done put a whole slime on a hunnid licks, hey, hey."

He also reads out sections from Yak Gotti's verse in the same monotone manner.

"Slime or get slimed," he continues. "In the VIP and I got that pistol on my hip/You prayin' that you live/I'm prayin' that I hit/Hey, this that slime shit...Fuck, fuck the police (Fuck 'em), in a high speed."

Young Thug's attorneys have been looking to suppress lyrics from being used in the case throughout the process leading up to the trial. They argued that the use of lyrics "is racist and discriminatory because the jury will be so poisoned and prejudiced."

Young Thug and 27 other YSL associates were arrested in May of 2022 and hit with a lengthy indictment that alleges YSL is actually a violent street gang. Young Thug has been tabbed as the ringleader of the organization and been charged with eight counts of violating the RICO Act. He also faces possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of codeine with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm; and possession of a machine gun charges.

While several of the people arrested in the indictment have pleaded out, including Gunna, Young Thug is taking his chances in trial. The trial has been slated to start on Jan. 9.

See Judge Glanville Reciting Young Thug's "Slime Shit" Lyrics Below