Young Thug Trial Moves Forward With New Judge and New Rules, Trial to Resume in August

Young Thug Trial to Resume in August With New Judge and New Rules

A new judge has stepped in to take over the now-delayed Young Thug/YSL RICO trial. On Friday (July 19), Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker convened an attorney-only hearing to review the progress of the ongoing case and to establish new rules for the continuation of the trial.

Judge Whitaker comes in after Judge Shukura Ingram recused herself from the case. The decision came after Judge Ingram filed a motion disclosing her previous court-related affiliation with one of the co-defendants involved in the YSL trial.

"I want to be moving forward efficiently and expeditiously," Judge Whitaker reportedly told the attorneys at the hearing, according to Rolling Stone. The judge also admitted that she's "parachuting in" without having followed the case.

Nevertheless, Judge Whitaker laid down some ground rules moving forward in the now 18-month-long trial. The rules are:

• Court will begin at 8:45 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. each day.

• No snacking or eating in the courtroom, unless the day goes on longer than expected and they have to work through lunch/dinner.

• Defendants cannot be using headphones (AirPods) during the trial.

• No more extensive wardrobes for the defendants (five outfits for each defendents).

• Demanding decorum between attorneys in the courtroom and disruptions are kept to a minimum.

• No gaps between witnesses. State needs to have their next witness available immediately.

During the hearing, Judge Whitaker also indicated that the jury's return to the trial may be delayed until sometime in August.

Two Judges Recused in Young Thug/YSL RICO Case

Judge Whitaker is the third judge to handle the Young Thug/YSL RICO trial. She replaced Judge Shukura Ingram who recused herself last Thursday (July 17).

Judge Ingram initially took over for Judge Ural Glanville who was removed from the trial on Monday (July 15). Glanville had presided over the case from its inception but faced challenges when Young Thug's defense team raised concerns regarding a controversial ex-parte meeting he conducted. This meeting involved key prosecution witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland and the prosecution, held without the presence of the defense. This led to Judge Glanville's removal and subsequent replacement by Judge Ingram.

