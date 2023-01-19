Video Shows Young Thug Allegedly Being Handed Drug in Court

Young Thug was caught allegedly being handed a drug while in court.

This evening (Jan. 19), surveillance video surfaced via WSBTV reporters Mark Winne and Michael Seiden that shows an alleged "hand-to-hand" exchange of a drug between Young Thug and his co-defendant Kahlieff Adams. You can watch the clip at the bottom of this post.

"Prosecutors say the surveillance shows Adams walk over to where Young Thug is seated with his attorney and then drop a Percocet in his hand," Seiden explains in a series of tweets describing the situation. "A deputy confronts Young Thug and he turns over the pill to authorities."

He continued, reporting that Adams was then found in possession of "Percocet, marijuana and tobacco wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to conceal the odor of weed."

Additionally, Adams was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he apparently ingested contraband in an attempt to avoid repercussions.

Keith Adams, one of Young Thug's attorney's, has made a statement on the situation, claiming that Thugger had nothing to do with the situation and immediately turned over the item he was given to a police officer.

"The reality is, Mr. Williams has nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom yesterday. One of the co-defendants, on his way to the restroom, attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams who immediately turned it over to the deputy."

He continued: "We don't know what [the item] is. Did not know what it was. Turned it over to the deputy right away. The deputies took action. The individual who had the contraband—not Mr. Williams—was taken into into the back, where I'm told he ingested whatever he had. He had to be taken to the hospital, and as a result, court was terminated for the rest of the day."

You can watch both the surveillance footage of the incident in question below.

Young Thug and 13 other codefendants are currently facing trial in Atlanta in the YSL RICO case, with authorities in Georgia accusing the record label of being a violent street gang. Thug, who has been tabbed as the ringleader by the prosecution, has been charged with eight counts of violating the RICO Act in addition to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun charges. The trial is expected to take months to complete.

Watch Young Thug's Alleged 'Hand-to-Hand' Drug Deal in Court