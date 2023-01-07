Young Thug YSL Trial Juror Questionnaires Surface – Report

Last week, hundreds of potential jurors have been filling out juror questionnaires in the Young Thug YSL trial, and some of those questions have surfaced online.

According to a WSB-TV (Channel 2) report, published on Thursday (Jan. 5), over 200 potential jurors filled out questionnaires ahead of the Young Thug YSL trial, which is currently in its jury selection phase. The questionnaires contain over 250 questions.

Channel 2's Michael Seiden revealed some of the questions that were on the forms on his Twitter account on Friday (Jan. 6). Some of them are:

Do you Listen to hip-hop or rap?

Have you ever head of record label "YSL-Young Stoner Life"?

Have you heard of Lil Wayne or Birdman?

Have you posted anything about this case on social media?

Do you have an opinion about a person who has head and neck tattoos?

Do you have an opinion about a person who has dreadlocks or tattoos?

Do you have an opinion about a person who “flashes” guns, cash, or "gang signs"?

Do you or anyone you know own any "Slime Life" paraphernalia?

Are you familiar with these rappers?:

Rayshawn Bennett, under the name "YFN Lucci"

Jeffery Williams, under the name "Young Thug"

Serio Kitchens, under the name "Gunna"

Bryan Williams, under the name "Birdman"

On Thursday, the potential jurors sat in the same room and spent most of the day watching a recorded video of Judge Ural D. Glanville reading the entire 95-page indictment against the 14 YSL co-defendants. An additional 200 jurors did the same thing on Friday.

According to Seiden, attorneys on both sides will be cutting jurors from the list and hope to have a jury picked by the end of February. Then once the jury is seated, Judge Glanville said the trial could last up to a year.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, for comment.

Watch WSB-TV's Report on Young Thug Trial Juror Questionnaires Below