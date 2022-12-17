In the wake of Gunna being released from jail after pleading guilty in the YSL RICO case earlier this week, Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, said the biggest problem in the rapper's racketeering case are YSL members taking plea deals.

On Thursday (Dec. 15), 11Alive.com posted an extended video of an interview they did with Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel, who is featured in their documentary series, Jeffery: Young Thug from Fame to RICO Trial. In the clip, journalist Neima Abdulahi asked Steel why is Thug being targeted in his case of allegedly violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The veteran attorney stated that he believes the biggest problem in the RICO case are YSL members taking plea deals that incriminate Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

"He's like the easy target," Steel explained at the 12:40 mark in the video below. "So, somebody gets arrested and gets in trouble and they want to deal. Law enforcement officers are all too eager to say, 'Well, tell us about Mr. Williams. Is he involved in this? What do you know about him?'"

"That's the problem with this case," he continued. "It’s coming from the word of people who are getting deals to say, 'Yeah, he was there or I saw him around or he gave the order or I heard from someone else. He gave the order.' That's what this case is about."

"Oh, you're not going to hear any confession of Jeffrey Williams," he added.

Steel maintains that since Young Thug is a popular celebrity in Atlanta it's easy for prosecutors to get other people to point the finger at him for alleged crimes.

"When you target a human being who's so well-known, you make it so easy for the other person to say, 'Oh, you mean I could be released from this location that I don't want to be? All I have to say is I know some about Jeffrey Williams?'" he said, adding, "That's pretty scary."

On Wednesday (Dec. 14), Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow confirmed to XXL that the rapper has made an Alford plea to racketeering charges. The "pushin P" artist was sentenced to five years, with one year of time served and the remainder of his sentence being suspended.

An Alford plea is designated for defendants who do not admit guilt of crime, but concede that the State has enough evidence to prove them guilty. Gunna maintains he did not snitch on anyone as part of his plea deal.

Nevertheless, many people on social media are suggesting that Gunna did snitch on Thugger so he could get out of jail. However, Sadow made it clear in a post on his Instagram page that Gunna didn't snitch and his plea statement won't be used against any defendant in the YSL RICO case.

"Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail," he wrote in his missive. "He has said nothing and is not cooperating.His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies!!!"

Along with Gunna, YSL co-founder Walter Murphy and Slimelife Shawty, real name Wunnie Lee, also have taken plea deals.

The YSL trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9. 2023. The prosecution says they have over 300 people willing to testify against the group.

Watch 11Alive's Full Documentary Jeffery: Young Thug from Fame to RICO Trial Below