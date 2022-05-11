Young Thug Faces Seven Additional Felony Charges From Police Home Raid – Report

Young Thug is facing seven additional felony charges after police recovered drugs and guns while raiding the rapper’s home in Atlanta.

According to an Atlanta Police Department’s booking document obtained by XXL on Wednesday (May 11), Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, is facing seven additional felony charges. The charges are Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; VGCSA-Possession Of A Schedule III, Iv Or V Controlled Substance With Intent To Distribute; Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Possession Of Sawed-Off Shotgun; Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, dangerous Weapon, Or Silencer; and three separate charges of Unlawful For Person Employed By/Associated With Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/Participate In Criminal Activity.

These charges were added following the police raid at Thug’s home on Monday (May 9) in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. As previously reported, Thugger, Gunna and 26 other YSL associates were hit with RICO charges by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office earlier this week. Thugger was specifically arrested on charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.

Meanwhile, Gunna reportedly surrendered to authorities on Tuesday (May 10). According to a CBS46.com report, published on Wednesday, the "Pushin P" rapper was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis held a press conference yesterday detailing the large-scale criminal case against YSL. DA Willis said her main goal is to curtail all street gang activity since they commit up to four fifths of all of the violent crime in the Atlanta community.

"75 percent to 80 percent of all the violent crime in our community,” she explained at the conference. “It doesn’t matter your notoriety or fame, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes, you are going to be a target and a focus of this District Attorney’s office.”

DA Willis also added that many people could be facing life in prison if convicted under the RICO indictment.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug’s attorney and Atlanta police department for comment.

