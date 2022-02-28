The Russia-Ukraine conflict that came to a head last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" against Ukraine resulting in an attack that has taken dozens of lives, it appears that a "Ukrainians first" policy is prohibiting thousands of Africans from seeking refuge outside of the country by way of the Polish-Ukrainian border. Young Thug has caught wind of what is making national headlines and is trying to offer help to those in need and subjected to harm due to unfair treatment.

On Sunday (Feb. 27), Thugger posted on his social media that he is trying to mobilize with his rap peers to help Africans who are trapped in Ukraine because natives of the country are being prioritized to leave and seek shelter elsewhere. Africans are not being allowed to board trains or buses to the border, and some reportedly aren't being permitted into other countries.

young thug instagram ukraine africans thuggerthugger1 via Instagram loading...

"If some of my rap brothers are in I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine however I can sense [sic] they not letting us pass," he wrote. "Who ever holds the info for these movements please contact me ASAP I’m ready."

Young Stoner Life affiliate, Gunna, is also promoting peace amid the tension in Ukraine, caused by Russia.

"We Pushing 🅿️eace #prayforUkraine," he tweeted.

Countless videos are circulating on the internet of Africans struggling to get on buses to leave Lviv, Ukraine, which is about 50 miles from the Polish border.

One person tweeted, "Watch how they are threatening to shoot us! We are currently at the Ukraine-Poland border. Their Police and Army refused to let Africans cross they only allow Ukrainian. Some have slept here for 2 days under this scorching cold weather, while many have gone back to Lviv."

Another person wrote, "A Nigerian medical student at Poland/Ukraine border (Medyka-Shehyni) told me she has been waiting 7hrs to cross, she says border guards are stopping black people and sending them to the back of the queue, saying they have to let 'Ukrainians' through first."

Russia's invasion on Ukraine, a response to Russia's demands to end NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)'s eastward expansion, has resulted in more than 500,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine into neighboring countries.

According to Reuters today (Feb. 28), at least 102 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russia's attack last Thursday (Feb. 24), with 304 people sustaining injuries. However, there is a fear that the real death toll is much higher.

CNN reports that a meeting between Russia and Ukraine will take place today on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River.

A ceasefire has not been declared just yet.