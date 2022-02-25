Chief Keef began trending on social media following Russia's invasion on Ukraine after months of brewing tensions between the two European countries.

After Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday (Feb. 24) in what has the potential to transform into a war over Russia's demands to end NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)'s eastward expansion, memes of Chief Keef being sent to Ukraine to help defend the country began circulating on social media, seemingly suggesting that his militantness would be helpful amid the current attack. The Chicago drill rhymer appears to have caught wind of why he was trending online and offered a response on Instagram.

Chief Keef posted an image of himself with a caption that reads, "On the way to Ukraine 🚶💥🔫🏃."

Keef's post is likely in response to the countless memes that place him in Ukraine with firearms amid their rising tension with Russia.

One person tweeted, "live footage of chief keef pulling up to ukraine."

Another wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: Chief Keef has arrived in the Ukraine!"

A third typed, "russian soldiers when they see popular south side rapper Chief Keef being deployed in the Ukraine battlefield."

The conflict between the two countries, which has been ongoing for some years, appears to have worsened in 2021 when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy encouraged President Joe Biden to let Ukraine join NATO.

This angered Russia, run by Vladimir Putin, who presented the U.S. with a list of demands, one being to halt eastward expansion and another was to deny membership to Ukraine.

According to Vox earlier today, after months of threats and placing troops near Ukraine border for military exercises, Russia issued a "special military operation," sending troops into the former Soviet nation from three fronts, firing missiles from various locations near Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

On Wednesday (Feb. 23), Biden released a statement, which said, "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

Despite the memes shared online, the Russia-Ukraine crisis is an extremely serious matter that, according to The Hill, has resulted in over 130 civilian casualties on the first day.

It's unclear when Russia will retreat or how long the attacks will last.