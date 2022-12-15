Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Video of Gunna Taking Plea Deal

Freddie Gibbs is reacting to video leaking of Gunna taking his plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which ultimately freed the Atlanta rapper.

On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter to gloat after a newly surfaced video showed Gunna admitting to knowledge of illegal activity in connection to YSL during a court hearing for his plea deal.

"Niggaz telling fibs. 😂," Gangsta Gibbs wrote on Twitter, in reference to Gunna's diss line toward him on the DS4EVER track "Poochie Gown."

"I hate to say I told U so," Freddie Gibbs added in a follow-up post.

In a third post, he shared a photo of Gunna performing with a shirt on that reads: "Big Dick Is Back Outside." The Gary, Ind. MC captioned the picture, "Damn."

Freddie didn't stop there. On Thursday (Dec. 15), he continued to revel in the situation.

"It was niggaz that took they verse off my album because wunna ain’t like me. I wonder how they feel now," he tweeted. "I prayed for this day...And y’all niggas said I was hatin…welp."

"Rap full of snitches so y’all gon welcome this nigga home with open arms," he continued. "Everybody screaming gang gang gang...Y’all gotta stop moving the goal post for these niggaz."

Gunna being released from jail yesterday afternoon, seven months after being arrested in a large-scale RICO indictment in Atlanta , was a surprise to many people when it was announced. Gunna took an Alford plea to a racketeering charge, which means he maintains his innocence but acknowledges the State has enough evidence to convict him. He was sentenced to five years, given credit for a year of time served and had the rest of his sentence suspended. He walked out of the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

XXL obtained a statement from the rapper via his attorney Steve Sadow in the wake of the news.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," Gunna's statement reads.

"I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL," Gunna adds. "An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that 'gangs' and violence only lead to destruction."

Video of the court hearing where Gunna made his plea shows the "Pushin P" rapper acknowledging YSL is a gang and admitting to knowledge of illegal activity.

Freddie Gibbs and Gunna's beef initially popped off earlier this year when Gunna threatened to diss Gibbs on his new album DS4EVER. Gunna apparently took exception to Gibbs calling him a snitch two years prior when video surfaced of Gunna in a Crime Stoppers commercial before his rap fame. Gibbs later doubled down on his claims that Gunna is a snitch. The beef eventually died down.

See Freddie Gibbs' Reaction to Video Leaking of Gunna Taking His Plea Deal Below