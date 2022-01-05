Freddie Gibbs Goes After Gunna, Insists He’s a Snitch
Freddie Gibbs is going after Gunna on Twitter and he's not letting up.
It all started this afternoon (Jan. 5) when Gunna tweeted, "When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will [have] the biggest moment of his career." This set off a chain reaction of back-and-forth between the two rappers, with Gibbs sending a majority of the shots.
After the initial dust settled, Gibbs tweeted the long-circulated video of Gunna on a news segment on CNN discussing a criminal case allegedly involving his cousin. Gibbs captioned the video, "I’m just gon leave this right here y’all have a good evening."This is not crime stoppers dummy," and then again in a separate tweet, he wrote, "It’s cnn and my cuzin still doin life for no statement ever been turn in ! #FREEDEVO."
Freddie wasn't finished, though. He fired back at Gunna, "It’s snitchin. I hope yo album do good bro I’m rooting for U."
He kept going. "If u ain’t snitch u ain’t gotta explain yourself." And then typed, "Upgraded my opps in 2022." And finally, Gibbs wrote, "Who's next?"
Gunna, on the other hand, has taken a more indirect route, sending a few subliminal messages out.
He wrote last night, "Jumpin n a person beef or situation when u dk wats goin on Not 🅿️. Speaking on a nigga for reason is Not 🅿️."
Gunna will drop the long-awaited fourth and final installment of his Drip Season album series this Friday (Jan. 7). A clip of a song that is rumored to be on the release has been circulating on social media following Gunna and Freddie's back-and-forth. The song snippet hears Gunna rap, "I can't fuck with Freddie Gibbs."
It remains to be seen whether this is the big moment Gunna was hyping up.