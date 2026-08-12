In a recent interview, Gunna gives a look inside his fridge, drops his Snickers cheat code, and reveals his love for Brussels sprouts.

In the latest episode of Men's Health's Gym & Fridge video series, which premiered on YouTube on Wednesday (Aug. 12), Gunna broke down what he has in his fridge and shared a food hack that helps calm his sweet tooth.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, the "Hot" rapper opened up his fridge to reveal his green juices, ginger shots, seeded grapes, vegetables, and other healthy items.

"My diet is just getting better because I'm learning more as I started doing my fitness," he explained about his daily food intake. "I didn't know what I was doing in the beginning, but as I continue to work out, continue to learn fitness, I continue to work on my diets."

When asked what he eats after a daily workout, the Atlanta native mentioned his typical dinner consists of steak, spinach and Brussels sprouts, a vegetable that gets a bad reputation with kids because of its bitter taste and how its traditional cooked like boiling.

"I love Brussels sprouts," Gunna said while showing off a container full of the leafy green buds. "And I'm from the south. I'm from Atlanta. So, you know, I come from a home of good food. So, I like my Brussels sprouts seasoned."

Gunna also loves sweets, but he knows too much of it could ruin his diet. So, when it comes to snacking, he has created an interesting "Snickers" hack.

"When I wanted something really, really sweet and I don't want to have cookies and ice cream, I go to [fruit] — dates," he explained. "Take my advice. You eat dates, walnuts, [and] you got a Snickers."

In another video segment, the 33-year-old rhymer discussed his passion for running. Gunna revealed that if he could choose any running partner, it would be the late pop singer Michael Jackson.

"It would have been my dream to run a 5K with [MJ]," said the former YSL member. "I look up to him. I feel like he could have worked on that chest a little bit, you know what I mean? [I could have] gotten Mike right with that chest."

You can see Gunna's fridge and fitness regimen below.

Watch Men's Health Video: Gunna Shows Off His Gym & Fridge

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