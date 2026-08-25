Trae Tha Truth Brings Food and Supplies to Gary, Indiana to Help During Devastating Power Outages

Trae Tha Truth has pulled up to help amid the ongoing crisis in Gary, Ind., where severe storms have left parts of the city facing widespread damage and prolonged power outages.

Storms with winds up to 100 mph hit Gary on Aug. 11, and 8,600 residents have remained without power for nearly two weeks as of this writing, according to NBC News. Last Sunday (Aug. 23), Trae arrived in Gary and announced he'd be assisting residents through his Relief Gang organization. Along with distributing food, cleaning supplies and other necessities to families in need, Trae and his team have been helping remove fallen trees from homes and streets as the community continues to recover from the storm.

Gary, Ind. native Freddie Gibbs has also been doing his part, and spoke with MS NOW about the conditions in his hometown to make sure their issues aren't ignored.

"This wasn’t a problem that started with the storm," he said. "We are a predominately Black city that tends to get ignored when it comes to certain things. It's just sad that it takes a national crisis for us to get some type of attention whatsoever."

He went on to praise the current mayor, Eddie Melton, noting that Eddie has been making sure Gary gets the help and attention they need in this crisis.

According to the AP, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., the area's electricity provider, said Monday that more than 370,000 customers lost power and that more than 364,000 have had their service restored. The remaining customers should have power back by Tuesday.

Check out both Gibbs' interview and videos of Trae on the ground in Gary below.

Watch Trae Tha Truth Pull Up To Help Gary, Indiana

Watch Freddie Gibbs Speak on What's Happening in Gary, Indiana

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