Freddie Gibbs Goes on Joe Rogan’s Podcast After N-Word Controversy, Says Rogan Isn’t Racist – Watch

Despite the recent Joe Rogan controversy surrounding him using the N-word on his podcast, Freddie Gibbs is still showing support for the UFC commentator and podcast host.

The Gary, Ind. rapper made an appearance on Rogan's The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Tuesday (March 1). While discussing a number of different topics, Gibbs affirmed that he doesn't think Joe Rogan is racist despite his constant use of the racial epithet.

"You can't say that shit, Joe," Freddie Gibbs began. "’Cause you pissed niggas off when you did that compilation. It was funny as fuck, though. I can't even lie."

The Alfredo rhymer is referring to the video compilation someone created of Rogan using the offensive term more than 20 times in various episodes of his podcast, spanning over a 12-year period.

"I don't think you're racist, my nigga," Freddie continued. "You my nigga, I fuck with you. I never thought you was a racist. I just thought you was saying some shit you shouldn't have said and a lot of us niggas say some shit we shouldn't say sometimes, but it is what it is."

Joe then replied to Gibbs, saying, "Well, that's the only word that you can't say, no matter what." To this, the 39-year-old MC responded, "Nah, you gotta give that to us. That's the thing, I wanna tell White people right now, y'all just gotta let us have that. Like, just let us have 'nigga.' We got it. It's one thing, y'all already human trafficked us over here. Let us have that."

Following Joe Rogan facing massive backlash over his constant use of the N-word, he released a statement last month, expressing that using the term was the "most regretful and shameful thing" he's had to speak on publicly.

He added, "I know that to most people, there's no context where a White person is ever allowed to say that, never mind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that. Now, I haven't said it in years."

Although Fat Joe has called out Rogan for using the word, J Prince, CEO of Rap-a-Lot Records, is in agreement with Gibbs and doesn't think Rogan is racist either.

Check out a clip from The Joe Rogan Experience podcast below where Freddie Gibbs shared that he doesn't think Rogan's use of the N-word deems him racist.