Freddie Gibbs Compares Jeezy to Tupac Shakur and People Are Confused

Freddie Gibbs recently compared his former nemesis Jeezy to the late great Tupac Shakur leaving many people confused.

Yesterday (Feb. 5), Gibbs randomly shared his thoughts on Da Snowman on Twitter, typing, "Jeezy like 2pac to me." He didn't provide additional context on the tweet. And considering his former beef with the Atlanta rap veteran, many people were puzzled and harshly questioned the comparison.

"Jeezy is great but to compare him like Pac…[Nah]," one person replied on Twitter, making use of a meme of comedian Mike Epps.

Gibbs responded to the retort, "It's a real debate."

"I don't know if this is a diss or a compliment," another person responded.

"This is weird, you have been dissing him for a decade now lol," someone else tweeted.

Gibbs and Jeezy have a long, complicated history that started when the Gary, Ind. rapper signed with Jeezy's CTE World label in 2011. Gibbs parted ways with the label the following year. It would later come out that the split was not exactly amicable. Gibbs would go on to diss Jeezy multiple times, specifically on the 2014 track "R.E.A.L.," on which he spits, "Man, you said you the 'realest nigga' in this muthafucka? Check it/But Ross had you scared to drop a diss record (Yeah)/No nuts, got the whole team looking weak (Real)/Guess that's why they ran up on you at the BET (Hahaha)/L.A. red carpet, yeah, I was geeked (Sho')/You couldn't take security, so we ain't take a seat (Huh)/I played the fool before, but yo, a ho I'll never be."

Jeezy remained mostly quiet but addressed Gibbs on the 2020 track "Therapy for My Soul." "When that shit went down with Gibbs, I couldn't trust ’em/Invested my hard-earn money, tied up my bread/But he gon' try to tell you I'm flawed, that's in his head," Jeezy raps. "It's happening just the way that I said it, good on your own/And if I'm honest nothin' gangsta about you, leave this alone, yeah."

Recently, Gibbs has had a change of tune. Last January, he said he'd be willing to bury the hatchet with Jeezy.

See more people reacting to Freddie Gibbs comparing Jeezy to Tupac Shakur below.