Prosecutors Claim Gunna Is Involved in Two Homicide Investigations Outside of YSL – Report

New revelations have come to light during Gunna’s bond hearing this week. During the hearing, prosecutors alleged that Gunna was involved in two homicide investigations outside of Young Stoner Life.

According to a WSB-TV report, published on Thursday (July 7), Don Geary, a prosecutor for the Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney’s Office, accused Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, of being a member of another criminal street gang and said the rapper is being investigated for his alleged involvement in two homicide cases.

“He is a member of the Shady Park Crips out of South Fulton,” Geary said in court on Thursday. “He is under an investigation at this point in time by more than one law enforcement agency concerning at least two homicides committed by that gang during this time.”

Geary also said a nurse who attempted to smuggle a bag full of marijuana and cocaine into the Fulton County Jail on May 14, but dropped it, and ran away after deputies confronted her, has been arrested. He claims that some of the drugs seized were intended for Gunna.

According to WSB-TV, the former contracted jail employee, 24-year-old TreQuera Lashell Ford, arrived at the jail before her shift. When deputies confronted her about smelling like marijuana, she reportedly ran out of the facility. Authorities soon discovered a bag she was carrying contained contraband: 6.8 ounces of marijuana, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes and loose tobacco.

"Inside that bag was a list of people for medical records in the Fulton County Jail. One of those people on that list was Mr. Kitchens," Geary told the judge at the hearing.

Gunna’s attorney, Steve Sadow, told WSB-TV that none of the prosecutor’s allegations are true.

“None of the allegations made today, these so-called new allegations, are accurate,” Sadow told the news station.

Eventually, the judge denied Gunna's bond citing concerns that the Atlanta rapper might threaten or intimidate witnesses if he were to release him ahead of trial. Gunna’s family were in the courtroom and were visibly not happy with the judge’s decision.

“All they’re looking for is for their son to get a fair shake, and they don’t think that’s happening so far,” Sadow told WSB-TV.

Gunna is among the 28 YSL associates, including Young Thug, who have been hit with a 56-count RICO case against Young Stoner Life, the rapper’s label. Gunna will now remain in jail until the trial date, which is expected to be Jan. 9, 2023.

In a statement to XXL, Sadow said the prosecutor’s allegations are not true and he believes his client deserves to be freed until his trial date.

“Gunna deserves to be released on bond. He is innocent of the charge against him," the statement reads. "Gunna does not belong to any gang; is not a danger to any person or property; has not committed acts of violence; and has not communicated, directly or indirectly, threats to intimidate or silence any potential witness. The allegation that Gunna is connected to any attempt to smuggle drugs into a jail is simply utter nonsense. Gunna will continue to fight for his freedom and to clear his name.”

XXL has reached out to officials at the Fulton County Jail as well as Gunna’s rep for comment.

Watch WSB-TV News Report on Gunna’s Bond Hearing Below