Gunna’s Bond Proposal Included His Parents Forfeiting Their Homes If He Violated the Conditions

Gunna's parents would have been forced to forfeit their homes if he were to violate the bond conditions that were presented by his attorney in court this week.

On Monday (May 23), Gunna had a bond hearing, where his lawyer proposed a number of bond conditions in the hopes a judge would free the "Pushin P" rapper until his trial. Gunna's attorney, Steve Sadow, has confirmed to XXL the various conditions that the Atlanta rapper would've had to adhere to, which include a $750,000 secured bond. In addition to having been placed under house arrest, accompanied by electronic monitoring, Gunna would've been subject to the forfeiture of three properties and allow prosecutors to record all of his phone calls. Also, his parents would've been forced to put their homes up for collateral, meaning if the rapper jumped bail, the government could seize his parents' houses.

As a result of the aforementioned bond hearing, Gunna was denied bail once again, when prosecutors accused him of holding a "command" role in the YSL organization. Now, Gunna's attorney can file a renewed motion for bond at a later date that has not yet been determined.

“The Court was obviously concerned about threats and intimidation of witnesses," Sadow told XXL. "We believe when the Court hears evidence, not just the words of the prosecutor, it will find that Sergio’s release on bond will not, directly or indirectly, pose a significant risk to witnesses. We look forward to having an evidentiary hearing on this as soon as the Court permits.”

Gunna and Young Thug are among 26 other YSL affiliates that were indicted and accused of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, back on May 9. Young Thug was arrested following a raid on his home the same day the indictment came down. Gunna turned himself in to the Fulton County Sherrif's Office on May 10.

The indictment accuses YSL of being a criminal street gang formed in 2012, with Young Thug at the helm. The record label and its affiliates have been accused of carrying out multiple murders, armed robberies and other crimes associated with violence. While it has not been reported that either of the Atlanta rappers physically committed any murders themselves, Young Thug is accused of renting a SUV that was allegedly involved in the murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. back in January of 2015.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claims the murder of Thomas was the spark that lit the fire between YSL and other street gangs, resulting in more than 50 murders and other violent crimes in Atlanta. Young Thug is also facing seven additional felonies as a result of a raid on his home on the day of his arrest.

Gunna's trial date has been set for Jan. 9, 2023.

XXL has reached out to Gunna's rep, his attorney and the Fulton County District Attorney for comment.