Comedian D.L. Hughley Says If You Call Yourself ‘Thug’ and ‘Gunna’ You’re Probably Going to Jail

D.L. Hughley has called out Young Thug and Gunna after their arrests on racketeering charges.

On Wednesday (May 11), D.L. Hughley hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts on both of the rappers’ arrests. “People seem to forget, the power of life and death is in the tongue!” he tweeted. “If you call yourself #Thug and #Gunna what you probably gonna do is go to jail! #TeamDl.”

Hughley also shared the same statement on his Instagram page along with a clip of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis at her press conference revealing that Thug’s lyrics were used as evidence in his arrest.

“I believe in the First Amendment, its one of our most precious rights,” she stated. “However, the First Amendment does not protect people from prosecutors using it as evidence if it is such.”

Of course, Hughley is referring to Young Thug and Gunna being among the 28 YSL members who were arrested for Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Along with the RICO charge, Thug was hit with seven additional felony charges including drugs and weapons possession following a police raid at the rapper’s Atlanta home. Meanwhile, Gunna was arrested on (Tuesday May 10) and hit with a RICO charge.

Reactions to Hughley’s comments were mixed. Some people disagreed with the comedian’s remarks while others were questioning the "DL" in his name.

"I think what DL Hughley said was stupid. I also thinking asking him “what does DL stand for?” is funny but not quite on target as it’s the initials of his name, not a stage name he chose lol," tweeted one person.

"DL Hughley Turning Into The New Bill Cosby," wrote another user possibly referring to the veteran comedian's past disdain for rap music and kids with sagging pants.

Check out more reactions to D.L. Hughley’s remarks about Young Thug and Gunna below.