Comedian D.L. Hughley Responds to Kanye West Threatening to Hurt Him

Comedian D.L. Hughley has responded to being threatened by Kanye West earlier today.

On Sunday (March 13), the "Original King of Comedy" hopped on Twitter to react to Ye saying he could "hurt" the veteran funny man. Kanye came at Hughley for commenting on his divorce from Kim Kardashian during an interview with VladTV on Feb. 25.

"Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?" Hughley tweeted. "Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl... Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl."

He added, "#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl."

This morning, Kanye threatened Hughley in what would be the first of many Instagram posts from the Chicago rapper. The posts, which have now been deleted, concern Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and their kids. "DL Hughley is a pawn," Kanye wrote on Instagram. "Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u."

Kanye went on to add a video from 2020 of Hughley collapsing on stage, an incident that was revealed to be caused by coronavirus. "We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public," Kanye captioned the clip. "I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions 'allegedly' Come on leftist Y’all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the real smoke baby."

Hughley wasn't the only person who Ye called out. Kanye also had words for Charlamagne Tha God and Perez Hilton. The rhymer also posted a video accusing Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, of texting him to brag out being in bed with Kim.

See D.L. Hughley's response to being threatened by Kanye West below.