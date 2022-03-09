Kanye West and The Game Drop Second ‘Eazy’ Video

Kanye West disses Pete Davidson again in the second animated video for The Game's latest song, "Eazy."

On Wednesday (March 9), The Game premiered his new visual for "Eazy" on his YouTube channel. In the clip, the skinned monkey that was featured on the single artwork is seen beating up a character that appears to look like Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, despite his face being blurred out. The person that is supposed to be Pete is wearing a hoodie that reads "Skete," which is Ye's nickname for him.

The skinned monkey makes cameos throughout the video. At one point, the animal is chauffeuring Ye and The Game around in a Rolls-Royce Wraith. Elsewhere in the clip, the primate is taking a bubble bath, playing a judge in divorce court and several of them are rocking clerical outfits with a hoodie.

The Game's second and official video for "Eazy" follows the initial claymation visual, which features the Chicago rapper-producer kidnapping and burying Pete up to his head. Kanye then plants rose seeds on the comedian's scalp and grows flowers from Pete's head. Although the disturbing video shocked many fans, Pete was reportedly unfazed by the cruelty in the visual.

"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical," an insider told Entertainment Tonight last week. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him."

We are not sure if Pete would be flattered by a skinned monkey beating him up in The Game's second video, but the source told ET that the Saturday Night Live comedian "is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form."

We must also mention that PETA will probably be upset with the duo's latest music video. Back in January, the animalbrights organization slammed Ye and The Game for featuring a skinned monkey as the artwork for the single "Eazy."

“The photo is reminiscent of the monkeys PETA has found, sometimes heads, sometimes hands, sometimes the whole body, in meat markets around the world and it makes it clear that when you remove the fur you can’t miss that there’s a person in there, that they are fellow primates, and do not belong to us to abuse for any purpose—not in laboratories, roadside zoos, movies, or meat markets,” wrote PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in a statement.

Overall, it looks like Kanye West is not done dissing Skete just yet.

Watch the second animated video for The Game’s song "Eazy" featuring Kanye West below. Also, check out the scene-by-scene breakdown of The Game’s first animated video for "Eazy" below.