Kanye West is still going in on Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. This time, he takes aim in the new video for "Eazy" with The Game.

On Wednesday (March 2), Ye jumped on his Instagram page and premiered the black-and-white music video for The Game’s latest single, “Eazy," which features Ye. In the macabre claymation visual, Kanye buries Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davison up to his neck and grows roses out of Pete's head.

Check out a detailed at each scene of the visual below.

The video comes after Kim K. purportedly won her divorce case against Kanye. According to TMZ, a judge on Wednesday granted Kim’s request to dissolve her marriage to Kanye and become legally single. Kim appeared on satellite video while Kanye was noticeably absent during the court hearing. Both attorneys, including Kanye’s new lawyer, Samantha Spector, and Laura Wasser, who reps Kim, were at the hearing.

Kanye's lawyer didn’t object to the judge granting Kim her single status, but she did list some conditions that Kanye wants Kim to abide by. One of them is the reimbursement of monies that are supposed to be split up between them to be retained in case either of them dies, which the judge granted.

However, the judge rejected Kanye’s other two conditions: the transfer of any assets Kim had in her trust, and if Kim does remarry, she would waive any spousal privileges with her new husband, which means that any custody-related conversation between Kim and her new spouse would be able to be used in court.

XXL has reached out to both Kanye and Kim’s attorneys and their reps for comment.

As for the music video, Pete Davidson might feel some type of way about it.

See a breakdown of each scene in the video and watch it for yourself below.