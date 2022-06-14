Gunna Breaks Silence in First Statement Since RICO Arrest, Claims He’s Being Falsely Accused

Gunna has released a lengthy statement from behind bars.

On Tuesday (June 14), Gunna's 29th birthday, the YSL rapper put out a detailed update via his Instagram page concerning his arrest on RICO charges last month.

"2022 has been the best year of my life, despite this difficult situation," the letter starts. "This year I had the whole world pushing P. Growing up where I come from in a marginalized neighborhood, I never dreamed my art would change my life and the lives of my loved ones. My entire life, I've seen Black men, Black women and Black children constantly attacked, hated, murdered, berated, belittled, silenced, judged, used and held captive. I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstance. I worked, I honed my craft, I worked, I empowered Black women in my industry, I worked, I lived in the recording studio, I worked, I lived on the road, I worked. I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life and to be able to provide for my loved ones. For now, I don't have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!"

Gunna continues, "The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions. As a Black man in America, it seems as though my art is only acceptable when I'm a source of entertainment for the masses. My art is not allowed to stand alone as entertainment, I'm not allowed that freedom as a Black man in America. It is a sad reality that slavery is still alive in America today and still affecting my people. In 12 states more than half of the prison population is Black, on of those states is Georgia.

He closes, "Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won't stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as a bad person. When I was free, I was good and kind to the community around me and, when I am released, I will do the same thing all over again. We still pushing P: Power, Prayer, Progress, Passion, Productivity, Praise, Precision, Pease, Prosperity, Patience, Pride and Persistence."

As previously reported, Gunna was among 28 affiliates who have been charged with violating the RICO act. The Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney accuses YSL of being a violent street gang responsible for over 50 violent crimes including multiple murders. Young Thug is alleged to be the cofounder of the organization, which originated in 2012, while prosecutors accuse Gunna of having a command role in the gang. Young Thug faces an additional seven felony charges as a result of a raid on his home on the day of his arrest including drug and weapons crimes. Both Young Thug and Gunna have been denied bail multiple times, with the judge labeling Thugger as a threat to the community.

The trial date for the case has been set for Jan. 9, 2023.

Check out Gunna's letter below.

This story is being updated.