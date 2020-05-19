Gunna Talks Snitch Rumors: “I Ain’t Never Stop a Crime”

Gunna is going on the record during a recent interview to address past snitching allegations linked to footage from last year.

During a conversation with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Tuesday (May 19), cohost Charlamagne Tha God asked the 26-year-old rapper about the snitching allegations from last December, which ended up going viral. At the time, Gunna was accused of being a snitch after he appeared in an alleged Crime Stoppers episode that surfaced on the internet. While speaking with the morning show hosts, Gunna denied all the rumors claiming he is a snitch.

"Man, I don't know what the fuck that's about," Gunna began. "Man, Crime Stopper where? I ain't never stop a crime. Never."

The Georgia-bred rapper explains that he did appear in the video, but the footage was taken out of context. Gunna claims that in the video, he is actually speaking on his cousin serving life in prison for the death of a little girl, although he maintains that his family member is innocent.

"Yes, that's me, but that wasn't on no Crime Stoppers," Gunna says. "I don't know what the hell niggas thinking about ’cause I wasn't in no case or nothing. So a nigga even saying like, 'You snitched on...' Who? I was never in no case." The clip of Gunna initially began circulating on the internet back in December after Gunna engaged in a brief beef with Baton Rouge, La. rapper Tec.

On a much lighter note, the "Hot" rhymer also spoke to The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy about his forthcoming album, Wunna. The YSL affiliate's highly anticipated second studio album is expected to drop this Friday (May 22).

Watch Gunna address the snitching allegations at the 12:30-minute mark below and take a look at the initial video that started all the talk right after.