Gunna Called a Rat on 2024 BET Awards Red Carpet

Gunna gets called a rat on the red carpet at the 2024 BET Awards.

Man Confronts Gunna on Red Carpet

The stars were out for the 2024 BET Awards, which went down on Sunday night (June 30), live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Gunna was in attendance, and someone confronted the Atlanta rapper on the red carpet and called him a rat. The person who ran down on Wunna appears to be TikTok user ruthlesssrich. In the video, which can be seen below, the rapper is on the red carpet with members of his team.

"Gunna Wunna, man," the man says while approaching Gunna. "You can't be in the city doing all that rattin' and sh*t. Rat-a*s ni**a," he adds while keeping it moving. The clip ends with one of Gunna's assistants angrily questioning what the man said.

Gunna Fights Snitching Rumors

Gunna has been fighting snitching rumors since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in December of 2022 and openly admitted YSL is a gang in court. Despite the rapper and his attorney's assertions that the plea does not affect Young Thug's case, Gunna has turned into a pariah in some ciricles, while people like Young Thug's dad still have his back.

This isn't the first time someone has recorded themselves publicly calling Gunna a snitch. Last August, Gunna was confronted by a man calling him a rat while leaving The Palms Resort in Las Vegas.

Check out video of a man calling Gunna a rat at the 2024 BET Awards below.

Watch Gunna Get Confronted at the 2024 BET Awards