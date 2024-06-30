Taraji P. Henson Dresses Like Kendrick Lamar and Performs a Skit of ‘Not Like Us’ at 2024 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson dressed like Kendrick Lamar and performed a parody of "Not Like Us" at the 2024 BET Awards.

Taraji P. Henson popped out and showed people during the opening of the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 30). The veteran actress dressed like Kendrick Lamar and performed a parody of the rapper's Drake diss track, "Not Like Us."

Taraji wore a red hoodie, light blue jeans and sneakers similar to what K-Dot wore during his performance at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert on June 19 in Inglewood, Calif. The 53-year-old starlet, who is hosting the BET Awards, directed her lyrical shots at Hollywood for unequal pay among her fellow female actors.

Taraji did flip the "Not Like Us" chorus to "This is about us," to bring inclusivity to her performance. The audience thoroughly enjoyed her performance and sang along with the actress.

Drake leads the nominations for the 2024 BET Awards. The OVO Sound leader nabbed seven mentions, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, followed by Nicki Minaj with six nods. Meanwhile, J. Cole and Sexyy Red garnered five nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage and Doja Cat each have four noms.

Watch Taraji P. Henson's skit of "Not Like Us" at the 2024 BET Awards below.

