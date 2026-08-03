Kendrick Lamar Surprises 7-Year-Old Boy Who Lost Both Arms in Dog Attack With Heartwarming Video Call

Kendrick Lamar took some time recently to make one young fan's birthday unforgettable.

On Friday (July 31), the Compton rapper surprised 7-year-old Detroit native Romell Frazier Jr. with a video call, just months after the boy lost both of his arms in a dog attack. After finally returning home from the hospital, Romell's biggest birthday wish was to hear from his favorite rapper, and Kendrick made sure it happened.

During the conversation, K.dot invited Romell out to Los Angeles to meet him in person, and Romell's first question adorably was whether his mom could come too.

Before hopping off the FaceTime, Kendrick added, "You continue to be great, continue to keep that smile on your face. You're giving us a whole lot of inspiration with how strong you are. You got a beautiful life to live."

He also shouted out Romell's mother, Preshauna Jones, for helping her son stay positive throughout months of surgeries and rehabilitation.

"It goes to show how great of a parent you are," Kendrick told her. "He had that smile on him, and he's just pushing, and he's showing that strength."

Romell was attacked by two pit bulls in Detroit on March 19, suffering injuries that resulted in both of his arms being amputated, along with severe injuries to his leg and foot. He finally returned home in May after two months in the hospital.

Watch the full video of Kendrick surprising Romell on FaceTime below.

Watch Kendrick Lamar Surprise a 7-Year-Old Fan

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