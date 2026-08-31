Kendrick Lamar Makes Good on Promise to 7-Year-Old Boy Who Lost Both Arms in Dog Attack With Birthday Trip

Kendrick Lamar has made good on his promise to 7-year-old Romell Frazier Jr. with a birthday trip following the young boy's horrific dog attack earlier this year.

Last Thursday (Aug. 27), Romell's family shared footage of him alongside Kendrick as they sang happy birthday and blew out candles on a cake. According to a post from fan account Raven Birdie, Romell not only got the trip to Los Angeles and some one-on-time alongside his favorite rapper, but he also received VIP experiences at Disneyland, Universal and Hollywood as well as a belated birthday party and gifts.

"His mom said it’s a weekend they’ll never forget and such a special core memory for Romell," Raven added.

Romell was attacked by two pit bulls in Detroit on March 19, suffering injuries that resulted in both of his arms being amputated, along with severe injuries to his leg and foot. He finally returned home in May after two months in the hospital.

In July, K-Dot surprised the Detroit native with a video call for his birthday, which was July 31. Romell had previously expressed that his biggest birthday wish was to hear from his favorite rapper.

During the conversation, K-Dot invited Romell out to Los Angeles to meet him in person, and Romell's first question adorably was whether his mom could come too.

Watch the videos of Romell's birthday celebration with Kendrick Lamar below.

Watch Romell Frazier Jr. Meet Kendrick Lamar

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