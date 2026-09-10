South Park Creators Issue Apology for Delay of Kendrick Lamar’s Comedy Film Whitney Springs

The creators of South Park issue an apology for the delay of their comedy film with Kendrick Lamar.

The status of the long-awaited movie titled Whitney Springs has been a topic of discussion for over a year. On Wednesday (Sept. 9), Trey Parker and Matt Stone issued a statement about why the film has seemingly been in limbo.

“We take full responsibility for the schedule delay of this movie,” Stone and Parker said in a statement to The Ankler. “We apologize to our partners at pgLang and Paramount and we appreciate their patience. South Park and life’s circumstances have gotten in the way but we still believe in the project.”

First announced in 2024, the movie was originally set to be released on July 4, 2025. However, last April, the release date was bumped to March of 2026. No new release date has been announced.

During a 2024 interview with Bloomberg Screentime, South Park's Matt Stone said Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free were very involved in the project.

"[Kendrick Lamar] is very involved," Stone said. "Dave Free is very involved. They are every day working on it."

The script was written by South Park veteran Vernon Chatman. The film is set to be directed by Parker, and produced by Stone, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free. Few solid details have been revealed about the upcoming film. It is reported to center around a young Black man who interns as a slave reenactor at a history museum. It will reportedly feature original music by Kendrick that has never been released.

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