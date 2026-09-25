Kendrick Lamar Earns Highest-Grossing Touring Year by a Rapper in History – Report

Kendrick Lamar has reportedly earned the highest-grossing touring year by a rapper in history.

On Thursday (Sept. 24), box office reporter ChartData announced K-Dot's latest landmark. The Grand National Tour raked in $390.7 million. The tally comes from 2.037 million tickets sold across 47 shows in 2025.

On Friday (Sept. 25), TDE's Punch reacted to the news.

"390 is nuts lol. Extremely grateful!" he posted on X.

"Also lol. You guys are something else," he added. "You can’t discredit Dot by saying it’s cause SZA was on the tour. Nor can you discredit SZA by falsely claiming she didn’t headline. Both things are true. Dot got the highest grossing rap tour of all time AND SZA co-headlined. lol. Another truth, they both could’ve did separate stadium tours with similar results. But chose to do it together because… FAMILY."

Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour with SZA kicked off last April and ran through December. Last November, prior to the Australian leg of Kendrick's Grand National Tour, it surpassed Drake's 2023-2024 It's All a Blur Tour as the highest-grossing rap tour of all time. Drake's trek with 21 Savage pulled in $320.5 million, with a total of 1.3 million tickets sold in 80 shows.

Earlier this month, Drake revealed he will be heading out on tour in 2027 in promotion of his Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour albums.

Check out the final numbers for the Grand National Tour and see Punch's post below.

See Kendrick Lamar's Tour Gross and Punch's Reaction

See All the Rappers Touring in 2026