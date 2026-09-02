South Korean Soldier Raps Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ and ‘TV Off’ for Troops

A South Korean Air Force soldier is going viral for rapping Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" and "tv off" for his fellow troops.

South Korean Air Force Corporal Eom Jun, who serves with the 19th Fighter Wing's Military Police Battalion, hopped on stage and delivered an energetic performance of K-Dot's hit songs as part of KFN (Korean Forces Network)'s Troop Support Train, an entertainment program for enlisted members of South Korea's armed forces. Jun rapped the Compton rhymer's "Not Like Us" and "tv off" in full without missing a beat.

The young soldier had his fellow troops in the audience rapping along with him, especially at the part where Kendrick's raps, "Why you trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?/Tryna strike a chord and it's probably...," you know the rest. Jun even had the service members pumping their fists throughout his performance. If the goal was to boost morale and get the troops energized for military service — mission accomplished.

It just shows how influential Kendrick's music is all over the world.

Meanwhile, last month, Kendrick Lamar was honored with the R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter of the Year award by music publishing organization, BMI.

The 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards were held in Los Angeles last Wednesday (Aug. 26), where the 39-year-old rhymer was recognized for co-writing six of the previous year's most-performed songs. The tracks include "Luther" with SZA, "Hey Now" with Dody6, "Peekaboo" with AzChike, "Squabble Up" and the Lefty Gunplay-assisted "tv off," which appear on his celebrated 2024 project, GNX, as well as "30 for 30," which is featured on SZA's SOS deluxe album.

Watch South Korean Solider Perform Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" and More For Troops

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