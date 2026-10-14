50 Cent Thinks J. Cole ‘Paid the Most’ by Bowing Out of Battle With Kendrick Lamar and Drake

50 Cent believes J. Cole was actually the one who had the biggest price to pay in the now-infamous battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

On a new episode of The Crew Has It podcast published on Tuesday (Oct. 13), Fif shared his perspective on the beef. Talking to hosts Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo, the G-Unit mogul said that Cole opting out essentially went against the culture of hip-hop.

"I think it's a part of hip-hop culture to compete," 50 said. "The mistake is when you opt out of the competition. I think J. Cole paid the most."

That doesn't mean he thinks any less of the North Carolina-bred star, however.

"He is one of the coolest people to grace hip-hop culture, and he's been able to do things that show you that his confidence is not connected to the little things," 50 added. "There's no jewelry. J. Cole would ride a bike to the studio and back. So there's nothing to rob from him. He wants normalcy in the middle of superstardom."

As the story goes, Cole came for Kendrick Lamar on 2024's "7 Minute Drill." It was short-lived, though, as he soon deleted the track from streaming services and issued an apology to the Compton rapper while on stage at Dreamville Fest. This would then leave the door open for Drake and Kendrick to go head-to-head.

In the same convo, 50 also shared that he'd previously asked Drake what he felt he lost from the battle, and he said Drake's reply was simply, "Nothing." And 50 agrees, noting that Drake's penchant for making hits will always keep him relevant and in good graces with the general public.

Check out the full interview below. The convo about J. Cole happens around the 1:15:00 mark.

Watch 50 Cent Discuss J. Cole's Part in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

See the Rappers Weighing In on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Recently