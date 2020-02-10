Gunna Says He’s Dropping New Music Next Week

Gunna is preparing to deliver something new.

On Sunday night (Feb. 9), the YSL Records artist hit up his Instagram account to give fans an update on what he's been cooking up lately. The post consists of a fresh photo of the Georgia rapper in a purple, Bape-themed jacket and sweatpants. In the caption of his post, Gunna says that he plans to drop off something new by next weekend.

"I’m dropping something next week so ima post this for now ♊️☯️✝️♋️☸️♐️♒️☪️ #WUNNA," Gunna wrote in his caption.

Gunna doesn't specify if it will be a new song or video, but the news has definitely got fans excited for the release. Deep within the comment section, we can see artists like Tory Lanez and an assortment of fans rooting for the "Drip Too Hard" rapper-singer.

This is the second tease Gunna has dropped within the past several weeks. Towards the end of January, Gunna sent a vague, one-word tweet that got people hyped about what's to come.

It's been nearly a year since the 2019 XXL Freshman dropped his debut album Drip or Drown 2. In the months after he released the 16-track LP, Gunna followed up by collaborating with a slew of artists like G-Eazy, French Montana and Roddy Ricch. He also appears on "Hot," which is one the standout tracks on Young Thug's most recent album So Much Fun.