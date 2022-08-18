Young Thug and Gunna Speak to Each Other During Hearing, Lawyer Tells Them to Stop Because It’s Being Recorded

Young Thug and Gunna recently got to speak to each other during a court hearing but were warned to stop.

On Thursday (Aug. 18), both Young Thug and Gunna appeared in court via satellite for another pre-trial hearing for their upcoming RICO trial. During a break in the action, the two YSL rappers attempted to spark a conversation.

"You good?" Young Thug can be heard asking Gunna in video recored from the hearing.

"I'm good, my brother. You good?" Gunna appears to respond.

"You done lost a little bit, aint em?" Thug then questions, seeming to remark on his artist's weight loss.

A short time later, someone off camera intercedes.

"Sergio, your audio is on, by the way," a voice chimes in.

"Jefferey, I don't believe you are muted, either," another voice advises.

The two rappers begin to talk again and a woman in the court room reveals to them they are being recorded.

"Hey, you guys. Everything you all are saying is being recorded," the woman reveals. "Don't laugh. Don't talk to each other. Pretend you are not here. Don't say anything."

According to video obtained by local Atlanta news station 11 Alive, the hearing ended with Young Thug being denied bond once again by Judge Ural D. Glanville.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's attorney for comment.

Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other members of YSL are preparing to defend themselves against a massive RICO case brought forward by the Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney's Office, which alleges the label is actually a violent street gang cofounded by Young Thug. After initially being hit with a 56-count gang indictment in May, the group was re-indicted earlier this month with additional charges being levied against Young Thug pertaining to the raid on his home on the night of his arrest.

Both Young Thug and Gunna have been denied bail on multiple occasions. According to the prosecution, they have proffers from YSL associates who are willing to flip on Young Thug. The identity of at least one of the witnesses has leaked online leading to the person and their family receiving threats. The YSL trial has been set to begin on Jan. 9, 2023.

See Video of Young Thug and Gunna Interacting in Court Below