Young Thug’s Nephew Arrested for Murder of Girlfriend

UPDATE: (July 8):

XXL has confirmed via a spokesperson for the East Point Police Department that Fardereen is Young Thug's nephew.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 8):

Young Thug's nephew has been arrested for the murder of his own girlfriend.

On Friday morning (July 8), XXL confirmed via a spokesperson for the East Point Police Department in East Point, Ga. that Fardereen Grier was arrested on Tuesday (July 5) in East Point, Ga. Police were initially called to the location where they reportedly discovered Grier crying and his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick, shot to death. At first, Grier reportedly told authorities two men wearing ski masks tried to rob the couple and then shot Fitzpatrick.

Witnesses apparently heard Grier arguing with his girlfriend prior to her being shot. One witness claimed he heard a gunshot, went outside and then saw the victim on the ground.

Eventually, Grier reportedly came clean and admitted to shooting Fitzpatrick in the face. During the arrest, Grier, unprompted, allegedly told the arresting officers that he is the son of Young Thug's oldest sister. The EPPD spokesperson confirmed the familial bond.

The East Point Police Department has released a statement on a shooting that appears to match the description of the Grier incident via their Facebook page.

"On 07/05/2022 at approximately 4:45 pm officers with the East Point Police Department responded to 4045 Foxhunt Lane, East Point, Fulton County, GA," the statement reads. "Upon arrival officers located a female deceased by apparent gunshot wounds. A male at the scene, the female's boyfriend, was taken into custody. He would later confess to the crime during a domestic dispute inside their apartment. Charges are pending against the male. More information will be released as it comes available."

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's team, the Fulton County Police Department and the East Point Police Department for comment.

Young Thug is currently facing his own legal issues. Back in May, he was indicted and arrested on RICO charges along with Gunna and 26 other YSL affiliates. He was also hit with seven additional felonies following a raid on his home. Young Thug has been denied bail multiple times. The YSL trial is set for Jan. 9, 2023.