Gunna Judge Threatens to Arrest People Making Outbursts After Denying Him Bond Again – Watch

Video has surfaced of the judge in Gunna's RICO case threatening to arrest people making outbursts during the rapper's latest bond hearing.

On Wednesday (Oct. 19), video began to go viral from Gunna's third bond hearing, which took place on Oct. 13. During the hearing, the Atlanta rapper was denied bond for the third time, which caused a small uproar in the gallery that angered Judge Ural Glanville. The video clip begins with Judge Glanville announcing his decision not to release Gunna on bond.

"The only thing I can potentially do, like I said, I will try the case as expeditiously as possible. But at this point in time, I don't find any change in circumstances that would allow me or move me to change my decision as to bond," he announces.

The judge's words were met with verbal responses from people sitting in court, which he addresses immediately.

"If anybody is in the gallery and you can't otherwise control yourself, or otherwise you want to make inappropriate comments, then you can leave at this point in time," he says. "No harm will come or nothing else will occur."

Several people get up and leave the courtroom and can be heard muttering their disappointment, to the dissatisfaction of the judge who quickly changes his tune.

"If you remain in this courtroom and make any outbursts, I'll have you arrested," the judge blurts out.

Gunna's attorneys were hoping he would have a better chance this time around after Gunna's name was reportedly removed from connection to any violent crimes in an amended indictment. While it looks like Gunna will have to remain in jail until his Jan. 9, 2023 trial date, his attorney is already pushing for a fourth motion to request a bond.

Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, has been in the Fulton County, Ga. Jail since his arrest back in May. He is charged with being associated with Young Thug's YSL, which prosecutors are claiming is a street gang founded by Thugger that is responsible for several violent crimes.

XXL has reached out to Gunna's attorney for comment.

See Video of Gunna's Judge Threatening to Arrest People Making Outbursts During His Bond Hearing Below