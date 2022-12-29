YSL Member Mounk Tounk Accepts Plea Deal, Confirms Young Thug Paid Him to ‘Lay Low’ After a Murder

Another Young Slime Life associate has accepted a plea deal ahead of Young Thug's racketeering trial next year.

On Wednesday (Dec. 29), Antonio Sledge, aka Mounk Tounk, appeared at a hearing in Atlanta and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 years on probation.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, as part of the guilty plea, Sledge, 41, agreed to testify at trial, submit to random drug testing, possess no guns and commit no criminal acts. If he tests positive for any illegal substance, he must enter a drug rehab within 30 days. Additionally, he is not allowed to have any contract with any of the co-defendants and must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless he is working, going to school or has a medical emergency.

During a hearing Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love read a series of "factual acknowledgments" made by Sledge as part of his negotiated plea. Among those acknowledgments was admitting that he was told that YSL members met at the McDonald's on Cleveland Avenue to discuss the murder of Donovan Thomas on Jan. 10, 2015. Thomas, who purportedly was an associate of a rival gang, was shot and killed in a parking lot of McDaniel Street.

Co-defendants Demise McMullen, Shannon Stillwell, Justin Cobb, Javaris Bradford and Deamonte Kendrick are all charged with murder in connection to Thomas’ shooting.

Furthermore, Sledge acknowledged that he personally knows one or more YSL members murdered Thomas for YSL and that he and other YSL associates were paid by Young Thug to "lay low" after the murder.

If Sledge meets the terms of his agreement, the guilty plea on the gun charge could be withdrawn after the trial. According to Attorney Love, Sledge was convicted in 2018 of aggravated assault and participation of street gang activity.

Also, during the hearing, Sledge's attorney Derek Wright told Judge Ural Glanville that his client had eight children, including five minors, and that Sledge wants to return to his family and leave all this behind him.

"He is very anxious to get back to his family. His outlook on this is some childish things done in the past have come to bite him and he has grown out of some of those childish things," he stated in the courtroom. "After this trial and all this is over, you will not see him again."

Sledge was released from jail on Wednesday (Dec. 28).

Sledge is reportedly the seventh YSL co-defendant to have accepted a plea deal and be released from jail. Earlier this month, Gunna was released from jail after pleading guilty in the YSL RICO case. YSL co-founder Walter Murphy and Slimelife Shawty, real name Wunnie Lee, also have taken plea deals.

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel told 11Alive that the biggest problem in the rapper's racketeering case are YSL members taking plea deals that incriminate Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

"He's like the easy target," Steel said. "So, somebody gets arrested and gets in trouble and they want to deal. Law enforcement officers are all too eager to say, 'Well, tell us about Mr. Williams. Is he involved in this? What do you know about him?'"

"That's the problem with this case," he continued. "It’s coming from the word of people who are getting deals to say, 'Yeah, he was there or I saw him around or he gave the order or I heard from someone else. He gave the order.' That's what this case is about."

XXL has reached out to Antonio Sledge's attorney, Derek Wright, as well as Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, for comment.

The YSL RICO trial is expected to start on Jan. 9, 2023.

Watch Young Thug Co-Defendant Sentenced After Pleading Guilty Ahead of RICO Trial Below