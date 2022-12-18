Wack 100 Claims Young Thug’s Team Didn’t Know Gunna Was Going to Take a Plea Deal

Wack 100 claims that Young Thug's team didn't know Gunna was going to take a plea deal in the YSL racketeering case.

On Saturday (Dec. 17), Wack 100 was on Clubhouse talking to his listeners when he revealed his scoop in the YSL RICO case. According to Wack, Young Thug's team told him they were unaware that Gunna would take a plea deal with prosecutors, which allowed him to be released from jail last week.

"I spoke to Young Thug's people," he began. "They had no idea Gunna was about to do that. Zero."

"The squad, the attorneys, nobody had any idea Gunna was going to do that," he continued. "Gunna's management team always talks to Thug's management team, everybody kept quiet and it even gets deeper than that."

Wack went on to claim that Thugger's team believed that YSL's parent label, 300 Elektra Entertainment, allegedly knew about Gunna's plea deal and feel the DS4Ever creator is trying to breach his contract with Thug, so he could eventually go solo and sign with 300 Elektra Entertainment directly. "So he's on some real fuck shit," Wack said of Gunna's alleged legal maneuver.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, for comment.

Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow confirmed to XXL that the Georgia rapper made an Alford plea to racketeering charges and was sentenced to five years, with one year of time served. The rest of his sentence was suspended.

An Alford plea is designated for defendants who didn't admit guilt of crime, but acknowledges that the State has enough evidence to prove them guilty.

Gunna would later issue a statement denying that he snitch on Thug and his other YSL co-defendants as part of his plea deal.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," he said in a statement.

Along with Gunna, YSL co-founder Walter Murphy and Slimelife Shawty, real name Wunnie Lee, also have taken plea deals.

Meanwhile, Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, said the biggest problem in the embattled rhymer's racketeering case are YSL members taking plea deals that incriminate Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

"He's like the easy target," Steel told 11Alive. "So, somebody gets arrested and gets in trouble and they want to deal. Law enforcement officers are all too eager to say, 'Well, tell us about Mr. Williams. Is he involved in this? What do you know about him?'"

"That's the problem with this case," he continued. "It’s coming from the word of people who are getting deals to say, 'Yeah, he was there or I saw him around or he gave the order or I heard from someone else. He gave the order.' That's what this case is about."

"Oh, you're not going to hear any confession of Jeffrey Williams," he concluded.

The YSL Rico trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 9, 2023.

Watch Young Thug's Attorney Brian Steel's Interview with 11Alive News Below