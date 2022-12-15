6ix9ine Trolls Gunna After Video Leaks of Gunna Telling Judge YSL Is a Gang

6ix9ine is trolling Gunna in the wake of video leaking that shows the Atlanta rapper admitting YSL is a gang in court during his plea deal.

On Thursday (Dec. 15), 6ix9ine predictably entered the chat and offered his expert opinion about Gunna being freed from jail following his plea deal. In the post, Tekashi shared the video of Gunna in court on Wednesday (Dec. 14) and offered some pointed commentary.

"Just stfu and listen I know ya don’t wanna accept it. Your man is fighting for his life in court on a gang RICO," 6ix9ine captioned the video before providing his own breakdown of what occurred.

"Judge : You are aware YSL is a gang correct. Fat ass gunna : Yes mam. Judge: ONLYYYYY you and Jeffrey are in the car and the police find a handgun and drugs. This didn’t belong to you correct? Fatass gunna : Yes mam," he typed.

"Go ahead and make your 1,000,0000 excuses," 6ix9ine continued. "I stand on what ever I do or did. That’s why I’m still walking on this earth AND NOTHING EVER HAPPENS TO ME. I am him pussy. Real niggas getting shot and kicked in their face, can’t be me."

Gunna was released from the Fulton County Jail yesterday, where he'd been for the past seven months, after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge in the YSL RICO case. Gunna took an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged the State had enough evidence to convict him. In a statement given to XXL by Gunna's lawyer Steve Sadow, Gunna denied cooperating with the State in his plea.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," the statement reads.

"I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL," Gunna adds. "An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that 'gangs' and violence only lead to destruction."

Wednesday night, video leaked of Gunna's court hearing for his plea deal, which shows him admitting that YSL is a gang that used violence in furtherance of the gang. However, Gunna's attorney is adamant that his client did not snitch.

"Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail," Sadow released in a statement on Instagram today. "He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies."

6ix9ine, who took the stand to help take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang back in 2019, has trolled Gunna previously. Back in 2020, he tried to clown Gunna over his appearance in a Crime Stoppers commercial after video surfaced of a Wunna video shoot appearing to end in gunfire. Tekashi also trolled Young Thug after he was arrested for RICO charges, after Thugger dissed the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper previously.

See 6ix9ine's Post Trolling Gunna Below