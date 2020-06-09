6ix9ine Clowns Gunna After Video Shoot Appears to End in Gunfire: Watch

Lil Keed's recent video shoot with Gunna ended abruptly and 6ix9ine has inserted himself into the conversation with a troll-like statement.

In video footage, which began to circulate on the internet on Monday (June 9), noises similar to gunfire began to sound while the Atlanta rappers were filming the music video for what appears to be their collab "Fox 5." People on the set of the video quickly began to scatter in fear. Gunna seemingly responded to the incident via social media, writing, "Don't believe the cap."

Following the minute-long video surfacing all over Instagram, Tekashi has commented, bringing back Gunna's past Crime Stoppers allegations.

"This happen after the crime stoppers video?," 6ix9ine questioned in an IG comment.

6ix9ine via Instagram

The "Fefe" rapper is referring to a 2019 beef between the YSL affiliate and Baton Rouge, La. rhymer Tec. At the time, Tec shared footage of Gunna on Crime Stoppers after Tec criticized Young Thug's clothing line. This is what sparked tension between Tec and the "Drip Too Hard" rapper. Gunna later admitted he was in the video that went viral, but said it was not related to Crime Stoppers.

"Yes, that's me, but that wasn't on no Crime Stoppers," Gunna explained during an interview with The Breakfast Club last month. "I don't know what the hell niggas thinking about ’cause I wasn't in no case or nothing. So a nigga even saying like, 'You snitched on...' Who? I was never in no case." Gunna's interview on the show was taken out of context. The rapper says he was speaking on his cousin serving life in prison for the death of a little girl in the clip. Gunna claims that his family member is innocent of the crime.

Since being released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement, 6ix9ine has been branded a snitch and has repeatedly tried to expose other rappers rumored to have gotten away with snitching. In mid-May, the Brooklyn native attempted to expose hip-hop vet Snoop Dogg for allegedly snitching on Suge Knight back in the day.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Gunna for a comment.