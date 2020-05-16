6ix9ine and Snoop Dogg Trade Shots, Snoop Calls Tekashi a Bitch

6ix9ine and Snoop Dogg are trading shots once again.

On Friday night (May 15), a week after Snoop called the media out for coverage of the rapper, Tekashi responded to Uncle Snoop with a post of his own. In the video clip, 6ix9ine, now recognized as a federal informant by the hip-hop community, is watching an interview with Suge Knight in which Knight talks about Snoop continuously skating legal troubles and insinuates he is an informant.

"When I was locked up the most thing I missed is Friday night movies," 6ix9ine wrote as the caption to the Instagram clip.

Tekashi continued to go at Snoop, claiming there is paperwork available that proves the Long Beach, Calif. legend has worked with the police in the past. Snoop then took his own shots at the "Gooba" rapper.

"Last time you said something, I didn't have time," Snoop said. "But, today, I got time. You better get the fuck off my line, nigga. Rat boy. You really better leave me alone. I ain't the one."

"You funky dog head, rainbow hair, dog head bitch," Snoop added.

Uncle Snoop also shared a comedy video called Tattle Tale, which spoofs 6ix9ine. "I got time ⏰ ," he wrote as the caption for the video clip. "The tail of a rat. Comin soon from bitch9 I mean snitch9. I mean fuc it from cuZblood."

"This is only funny to the old heads everybody over 50 ," 6ix9ine commented under the post. "Still hasn’t even denied the paperwork lEavE mE AloNe 'you’re blowing my cover.'"

"Niggaz know I ain’t have nothing to do with suge knight getting time," Snoop responded. "We had the same lawyers ‍♂️this reaching calling me a snitch and FYI. He most likely drew up the papers he do work with the . Suge and me on great terms now so if I told on him we would never be cool and that’s a fact now carry on and stay tuned for the tattle tales movie and. Record lil bitch @6ix9ine0fficial I got time."

Snoop Dogg has been vocal about his disdain for 6ix9ine in the past and it doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon.