Snoop Dogg Is Fed Up With Tekashi: “F@!k 69”

Snoop Dogg has had enough of 6ix9ine's antics.

On Friday (May 8), Uncle Snoop called out the media for reporting on Tekashi's latest moves, including his new single "Gooba." In particular, Snoop reacted to an Instagram post by veteran hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson in which Wilson put up a screenshot of Tekashi's new song.

Snoop is not feeling all the attention 6ix9ine is getting after he testified against his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods to receive a reduced prison sentence.

"They gotta stop pushing this [rat]," Snoop commented on the Instagram post. "All these media outlets making snitching cool. I'm old school. Fuck 69 and everybody pushing his line right now all New York GZ feel me on this and if you don't fuck u2. @meekmill if you allow sucka shit you a sucka. Love you cuz stay sucka free."

SnoopDogg via Instagram

Snoop's reference to Meek Mill is due to the Philly rapper also taking a strong stance against 6ix9ine after the disgraced rapper returned to the spotlight on Friday with a new record and an explosive Instagram Live session that was watched by nearly 2 million people. While on Live, Tekashi tried to give a reasoning for turning on his former crew and being instrumental in many of them receiving lengthy prison sentences.

This, of course, isn't the first time Snoop has called out 6ix9ine. He has continually bashed the rainbow-hair rapper in the past.