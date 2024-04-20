Snoop Dogg Unfazed by Drake Using A.I. to Mimic His Voice on Diss Track

It appears Snoop Dogg is unfazed by Drake using Artificial Intelligence to mimic his voice on his new Kendrick Lamar diss track, "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Following the release of Drake's diss track "Taylor Made Freestyle," targeting K-Dot, fans were shocked that Drizzy used A.I. to mimic the voices of West Coast rap icons Tupac Shakur and Snoop in the song. Surprisingly, the Doggfather appeared unfazed by Drake imitating his voice on the track.

On Friday (April 19), Snoop posted a video on his Instagram page reacting to the hoopla over his fake voice appearing on Drake's song.

"They did what? When? How? Are you sure? [Sigh] Y’all have a good night," the rap veteran said in the IG clip, which can be viewed below. "Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the f**k— what happened? What's going on? I'm going back to bed. Good night."

It's not clear if Snoop Dogg was tip off that his A.I. voice was going to be used on Drake's diss track.

Drake Posts Follow-Up K-Dot Diss Track "Taylor Made Freestyle"

On Friday (April 19), Drake surprised fans by posting on his IG account another diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar called "Taylor Made Freestyle."

On the song, which can be heard below, the 6 God shames the Compton rhymer for taking a week to response to his previous diss track "Push Ups." Drake also used A.I. to replicate the voices of both Tupac and Snoop, seemingly in an attempt to provoke Kendrick to respond.

