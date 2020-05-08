Meek Mill Fires Back at 6ix9ine, Calls Him an “Informant Behind a Keyboard”

Meek Mill is sounding off at the fact that 6ix9ine refuses to apologize for snitching.

On Friday afternoon (May 8), Meek voiced his frustration with the Brooklyn rapper via social media after Tekashi brushed off Meek's suggestion to express remorse for snitching against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates during his trial last year. "Now you just a informant behind a keyboard tryna troll families you ruined so it’s not gone hit the same... and by the way I’m doing this for my “sons” so you won’t be around to impact their lives ever!!!," the Philadelphia spitter tweeted.

Meek called out Tekashi's upcoming IG live in another tweet as well. "All these cops killing people and this nigga about to go live joking about being apart of that to feed some rich white people lol when they make spaceships y’all know we copping up right lol," he said.

Not to be outdone, Meek Mill followed up shortly after and appeared to call the song that 6ix9ine is set to drop today "trash." "And that new song trashhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! We heard that bullshit lol," the rapper tweeted.

Meek Mill's Twitter posts stem from a message he wrote earlier today, in which he questioned Tekashi's plan of action for his Instagram live that is scheduled to take place today at 3 p.m. "I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim.....," Meek said. "Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead... left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!"

6ix9ine via Instagram

6ix9ine quickly responded to Meek's tweet, questioning why the Dream Chasers rapper even cares. "Imagine having a new born baby come into the world & be pressed about a Mexican with rainbow hair," Tekashi wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

Tekashi has been knighted with the snitching title after testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods during his trial on federal racketeering and firearm charges back in 2019.

He received an early release from prison into home confinement due to coronavirus concerns last month.