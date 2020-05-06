6ix9ine Releases New Song “Gooba”: Listen

6ix9ine has made his long-awaited return to music after serving time in federal prison.

On Friday (May 8), Tekashi released his new single, "Gooba." On the new track, 6ix9ine owns up to snitching and talks recklessly while doing so. In the video for the record, Tekashi's face is replaced with an emoji rat as he comes for all his haters on the two-minute track.

“You're mad, I'm back/Big mad, he's mad, she's mad, big sad/Ha-ha, don't care, stay mad/Ah-hah, ah-hah, ah-hah/Ha-ha, bitch, I'm laughin' 'cause you big mad/See it in your face, cry baby, bitch you big sad/Niggas tweetin' bout me, got me trendin', bitch, you big sad/Tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag,” 6ix9ine aggressively spits over the Jah-produced beat.

In the colorful new visual, 6ix9ine is accompanied by six women, one of whom is Tekashi's current girlfriend, Jade. Each of the women are wearing colors within the rainbow to seemingly compliment the rapper, who is known to rock the colors of the rainbow as well. He also flaunts his government-issued ankle monitor that tracks his location while he is finishing out the remainder of his prison sentence on home confinement. 6ix9ine also appears to embrace the snitching title he's been given by featuring a rat graphic in the video, which covers his face during a portion of the clip.

The new track is the first record Tekashi has released after serving 16 months in prison on charges of racketeering, carrying a firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon—a reduced sentence he received for cooperating against former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. On April 2, Judge Paul Engelmayer granted Tekashi an early prison release due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. 6ix9ine is serving the remainder of his sentence on home confinement because of his asthma condition, which could have worsened and made his bout with the coronavirus difficult, if he were to contract the illness while in prison.

While the 23-year-old rapper remains on house arrest, he is said to be recording two studio albums. 6ix9ine has also been given permission to use the internet. Tekashi made his grand return to social media on April 5. The rapper wrote "Coming to the rescue" in the comment section of The Shade Room's Instagram post, in which the mayor of Los Angeles announced that he was rewarding citizens willing to tell on their neighbors for breaking the city's stay-at-home order.

Days later, 6ix9ine hopped in the comment section of Tory Lanez's Instagram Live and made another joke about snitching. "Lemme play this new shit or ima snitch on u. You not even from America u from Canada,” he posted.

It's been some time since we've heard from 6ix9ine, but the Brooklyn rapper is back. Listen to "Gooba" below.