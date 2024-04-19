Post Malone and Taylor Swift’s Worlds Collide on New Song ‘Fortnight’

Post Malone and Taylor Swift have cemented their mutual admiration for one other with "Fortnight," their very first collaboration together. The song is the first single from Swift's 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, which arrived today.

"Fortnight," released on Friday (April 19), finds the two artists showcasing the sticky songwriting that have made them both chart-topping stars. Post is a certified Swiftie on wax.

The two pop stars shine on the track, which has been a long time coming since they first met at the Billboard Music Awards in 2018.

"I call you up but you won't pick up/Another fortnight lost in America/Move to Florida, buy the car you want (Car you want)/But it won't start up 'til you touch, touch, touch me," Post Malone delivers on the third verse.

"And for a fortnight there we were forever running/'Til you sometimes ask about the weather/Now you're in my backyard turned into good neighbors/Your wife waters flowers, I want to kill her," Taylor sings on the chorus.

Earlier this year, Post called Taylor Swift "so sweet" during a chat with Apple Music. The 28-year-old artist divulged a few secrets about their time making "Fortnight." "She hit me up and said, 'Let's do it,'" Post shared. "And I was like, 'Hell yeah.'" He described their studio session as "amazing."

Several hours before "Fortnight" dropped, Taylor sent out a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm the song was the first single from her album. She also discussed the respect she has for Post Malone's artistry.

"The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring

@postmalone I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever," she tweeted. "I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW."

Taylor Swift Loves Hip-Hop So There's No Surprise Rappers Loves Her, Too

While Swifties ride for Taylor, the singer also has fans within hip-hop. Everyone knows the infamous Kanye West moment at the MTV VMAs, but that hasn't ruined her love for the game. Taylor and T-Pain came together for "Thug Story" at the 2009 CMT Music Awards, a parody of her hit "Love Story." She's rapped Kendrick Lamar's "Backseat Freestyle" in her car in 2014, then collaborated with him on her song "Bad Blood" a year later. She's got a fan in Flavor Flav (and the feeling is mutual), become BFFs with Ice Spice and has an even stronger connection with Post Malone now. T-Swizzle hasn't lost her sauce.

Check out Post Malone and Taylor Swift's collab, "Fortnight," below.

