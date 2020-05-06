6ix9ine Breaks Silence on Being a Snitch, Apologizes to Friends and Family for Putting Them in Danger: Watch

It's official. 6ix9ine is back.

The Brooklyn rapper hopped on Instagram live Friday afternoon (May 8) after debuting the video for his new record "Gooba." During the IG Live, Tekashi addressed being labeled as a snitch after testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods during his trial for his federal racketeering and firearms case back in 2019.

"You know why people so mad?" Tekashi questioned. "’Cause they thought it was over for me. They counted me out. Oh, yo, you ratted...it's over for you. Y'all could never. Y'all could never cooperate with the government and come back. Y'all could never do that. I'm a living legend at the age of 24 years old."

6ix9ine also offered an apology to his friends and family for compromising their safety. Just before Tekashi was arrested on federal charges in 2018, he was kidnapped by Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member Anthony “Harv” Ellison, which was pointed out in video footage shown during 6ix9ine's trial. Tekashi, who also testified against Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack at the time, alleged that Ellison and Mack robbed him for his jewelry after they drove him to the home where the mother of his child was living.

"I'm sorry to my fans because they don't deserve," he began. "To my family, to my mother, my family don't deserve that and I'm sorry, but y'all not gon’ break me down like if I did something wrong. Listen, I snitched, I ratted, but who was I supposed to be loyal to? If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world and you fucking my baby mom while I'm out on tour making money for all of us you back at home sleeping with my baby mom and then I get kidnapped then you try to kill me. If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world, what makes you think if I would have held it down you wouldn't violate me in the prison? Stab me up, poke me up in my neck."

6ix9ine's livestream, which reached 2 millions viewers, comes days after the rapper teased his return to the rap game.